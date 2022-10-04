Products
This is the latest launch from Spark
See Spark's 6 previous launches
The New Spark
The New Spark
A new approach to productivity and email
Spark is more than an email application with a few new features. It's a new philosophy to help users improve their focus and prioritization and to become more organized. Spark is built around intentional productivity
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
by
Spark
About this launch
Spark
All in one email solution.
54
reviews
176
followers
Follow for updates
The New Spark by
Spark
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Denys Zhadanov
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Spark
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 53 users. It first launched on February 25th, 2016.
