Home
Product
The New Netflix TV Experience
This is a launch from Netflix
See 12 previous launches
The New Netflix TV Experience
New search powered by OpenAI and return of TikTok-style feed
Visit
Upvote 62
Netflix’s new TV experience — a simpler, easier, and more intuitive design — to help our members easily find something great to watch.
Launch tags:
User Experience
TV
Streaming Services
Meet the team
Built with
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Netflix
Watch TV shows and movies online.
4.65 out of 5.0
Follow
62
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
The New Netflix TV Experience by
Netflix
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
User Experience
TV
Streaming Services
. Made by
Eunice Kim
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Netflix
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on September 22nd, 2014.