Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. The New Netflix TV Experience
This is a launch from Netflix
See 12 previous launches
The New Netflix TV Experience

The New Netflix TV Experience

New search powered by OpenAI and return of TikTok-style feed
Netflix’s new TV experience — a simpler, easier, and more intuitive design — to help our members easily find something great to watch.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
User ExperienceTVStreaming Services

Meet the team

The New Netflix TV Experience gallery image
The New Netflix TV Experience gallery image
The New Netflix TV Experience gallery image
The New Netflix TV Experience gallery image
The New Netflix TV Experience gallery image
Zupport: Al Customer Support
Zupport: Al Customer Support
Ad
AI that Can Perform Actions. Unlimited Seats.

Built with

About this launch
Netflix
Netflix
Watch TV shows and movies online.
4.65 out of 5.0
62
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
The New Netflix TV Experience by
Netflix
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in User Experience, TV, Streaming Services. Made by
Eunice Kim
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Netflix
is rated 4.7/5 by 34 users. It first launched on September 22nd, 2014.