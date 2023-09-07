Products
This is the latest launch from Clubhouse
See Clubhouse’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
The New Clubhouse
The New Clubhouse
Clubhouse has reinvented itself as an audio messaging app.
Clubhouse is back. The app that popularized social audio rooms is reinventing itself “to be more like a messaging app” with new voice-only group chats called “chats,” as detailed in a blog post from the company.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Social Media
by
Clubhouse
About this launch
Clubhouse
The social audio app
The New Clubhouse by
Clubhouse
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Media
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
Clubhouse
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on May 21st, 2020.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#199
