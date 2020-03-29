The Mobile Download Index by Appfigures

If your app is your business (or your business is apps) knowing how the market is trending is critical. This is even more true in times of great uncertainty.
The Mobile Download Index gives you insight into download trends across countries and categories.
👋 We've been working to giving app makers more insight into the mobile market and have opened up our Mobile Download Index *for free* to all of our members so you can see and plan for the impact of COVID-19 on your area of the App Store or Google Play.
@arielmichaeli Hey, congrats on the launch, looks like a useful resource. Would be cool if you share some images, so the community can get a feel for what it's about. Make sure upload at least 2, if you have them handy.
@leandro8209 I keep trying but it doesn't seem to work. I opened a live chat, waiting for a response.
@arielmichaeli thanks for contributing back to the community! I have been a long time user of app figures and always thought you were doing a great job keep up the good work!
@fornerdan Thanks Daniel! that's great to hear.