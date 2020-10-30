The Influence Lottery
Alex MasTech Entrepreneur
Social capital just became up for grabs. Steve Jobs would be proud!
Brett Goldstein
Maker
✨ idea guy ✨
@alexmasmej rip
Alex Conway 🇿🇦
Machine Learning Nerd
@alexmasmej very cool 😍
Patrick Rivera
Makeri build stuff
Hello PH 👋 Welcome to the first ever ✨Influence Lottery ✨ on Twitter. Have you ever wanted 1,000 more Twitter followers? Yeah, me too. Whether you’re marketing software or selling an online course, followers are the currency of the internet. Yet, it’s hard to build an audience from scratch. For the first few years, you have to overcome the psychological burden of shouting into an endless expanse of nothingness on Twitter. Because of this cold start problem, we built the ✨Influence Lottery ✨as a fun way to bootstrap your Twitter following. The rules are simple: 🎟️ Connect your Twitter account to earn a ticket 🤝 Refer your friends to earn more tickets 🤩 At 8AM PT tomorrow, we'll randomly select a winning ticket holder to automatically receive a follow from every player To help you follow along in real-time, we built a leaderboard to track how many tickets every player has. And of course, we couldn't forget about our PH fam 🤗 We have a special referral code for the community which gives you 5 extra tickets if you join using this link: https://influencelottery.com?cod... Depending on how the lottery goes, we’d love to continue holding these on a recurring basis. If it goes super duper well, we may even build a platform for people to host their own follower lotteries across different platforms and with customizable incentive structures. Let us know in the comments if you'd be interested 👇 Shoutout to @thatguybg for help on product / UX / growth, @philhedayatnia for the designs 🔥🤯🔥 and @Launch_House (on Twitter) for bringing us together. Good luck everyone and and we'll be around today to answer questions!
Alex Conway 🇿🇦
Machine Learning Nerd
@thatguybg @philhedayatnia @launch_house @patrick_rivera amazing idea, well done! 🔥
Luba Yudasina
I'll pay a 1000 $ALEX to be on top of the leaderboard!
Brett Goldstein
Maker
✨ idea guy ✨
Hey Product Hunt! Who wants to be a Twitteraire?? We built this app for you! 1. connect your twitter account 2. share with friends 3. win thousands of followers
Matt Alston
I can either win it or not win it... 50/50 odds are pretty good! 🎲🤞
