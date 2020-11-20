The HubSpot Culture Code Deck

discussion
Dharmesh Shah
Maker
Founder and CTO, HubSpot
I know this is not your traditional "product" per se. But, I have thought of company culture as a "product" for over a decade. Culture is the product you build for your people. This concept has changed my life, and changed the course of my company, HubSpot. The Culture Code deck has been a labor love with hundreds of hours invested. It has been one of the hardest products I've ever built -- but also the most gratifying. I share this recent update to the Culture Code deck in the hopes that it will be helpful to entrepreneurs looking to build a lasting, lovable culture. Every company culture is different, but there are patterns to what people are looking for from the companies they work for. The Culture Code deck identifies some of those patterns. Hope you enjoy it and it's helpful as you craft your own culture. Love, @dharmesh
