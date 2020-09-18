The Hack Stack
I understand and expect that people will want to ask "how is this different to Product Hunt". Firstly, I love Product Hunt and have been a daily visitor (multiple times daily) for many many years. The Hack Stack is different in a couple of key ways. 1) Meritocracy. The homepage isn't curated. Every product listed will appear on the homepage and there is even a "random hack" section right at the top of the page (on desktop versions) where every single product in the database will get an equal chance of getting exposure (random product on every page load). I will of course remove spam / offensive listings but other than that everything has an equal chance of being seen. 2) Focus. The Hack Stack is just about the products. There are no follower counts, comment upvotes, adverts, job boards, random upsells, communities etc. It's just a place you can find cool products. That's it. 3) A very minor point but the refresh cycle is weekly rather than daily. Obviously anyone can list a product but any marketing and push will be towards the Indie Hacker / Maker community. I have no need to monetise this project. It's a labour of love dedicated to makers and early adopters everywhere.
Congrats Primer. Super fun project and well executed project. Wish you the best!
@michael_andreuzza thank you!!
Nicely done!
@cdcwatson cheers man!
Just upvoted. Have been seeing your progress on IH and I have a got a few subscribers for Siteoly from here. Good work!!
Hey Primer, congrats! Looks cool. As soon as I have a running MVP, I'll list my product there.