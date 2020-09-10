discussion
Hey there, Product Hunt! My name is Doug, and I'm the creator of Tiny Talk. Tiny talk aims to bring back the social serendipity of everyday life through randomly-coordinated 7-minute 1:1 video chats amongst friends. It's like ChatRoulette, but with your friends (and not creepy). Here's how it works: sort your contacts into groups (friends, family, work, etc.) -- or block a contact to prevent a match (other users won't ever know if you block them). Then, from time to time, you'll be invited to join a randomly-coordinated, 7-minute video chat with one of your approved, eligible contacts (or you can initiate a Tiny Talk to kick off the random matching process). Tiny Talks are double-blind, so neither you nor the person you connect with will know who the other is until you've both opted into the conversation. The only requirement is that you've both sorted one another into groups other than "Block". When the seven minutes is up, that's it! Need more time? Just call / FaceTime them back. Tiny Talk is meant to be low-commitment (hard cap of 7-minutes), low-risk (pre-sort contacts + double blind matching) and fun (who's ready to break up the monotony of 9 to 5 Zoom?) Tiny Talk just launched on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. If you do try it out, don't be shy with your ideas, question, feedback, or to just say hello -- excited to hear it all: doug@tinytalk.io.
