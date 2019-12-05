The Great CEO Within
The tactical guide to company building
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex MacCaw
Maker
Hiring
I first read this book as a free Google doc and I was so impressed that I ended up asking the author, Matt Mochary, to coach me. This book lays out with tactical detail the processes you need to put in place to scale up a company effectively. Things like: * Effective one-on-ones * Creating a culture of giving and receiving feedback * How to run meetings * How to run offsites * How to raise money And more! I thought this book needed a wider audience, so I found an editor, added a few chapters, cleaned up a ton, and released it on Amazon. I have no vested interest in this other than helping other founders and their companies.
Upvote (3)Share
Pro
I read this book when it was a rough draft in Google Docs and have had the pleasure of learning from @mattmochary a few years ago. HIGHLY recommend everyone read this, especially CEOs and managers.
Upvote (2)Share
Thank you for the kind words Ryan. You are a gem!
UpvoteShare