The Future is No-Code Book & Mini-Series

Hi friends 👋, I’m David, one of the co-founders of Adalo. After speaking about no-code with many of my friends, family, and just about every person I meet at the grocery store, I realized something — it's hard to pinpoint what exactly 'no-code' is. 📍As a growing movement, the 'no-code' space hasn't done the best job at marketing ourselves (but we're certainly carving out a space!). Think back to the first time you heard the term 'no-code' — if you're a developer, you probably feel like there are a lot of limitations in the space. If you're an entrepreneur, you might think of 'no-code' as a quick way to validate ideas. And if this is the first time you've heard the term 'no-code', well, you probably have a different opinion entirely (or more likely, no opinion at all). If you haven't quite gotten into the space, or maybe you're familiar with a few tools that classify themselves as 'no-code', you're in for a treat. Some of the experts in the 'no-code' space have gotten together to share their ideas about how the no-code movement is going to impact us all. That's right, they believe the no-code movement is going to impact each and every one of us. After talking with many experts, one thing is for certain, the 'no-code' future is lookin’ bright 😎 & we hope to highlight that in this ebook & mini-series. There are two ways to read the book: by expert or by question. If you'd like to hone in on one expert's thoughts, the "Read by Expert" option is for you. If, perhaps, you'd like to compare and contrast all our experts' opinions, definitely check out the "Read by Question" section. Over the next few weeks we'll be releasing each of the experts full interviews, where they have a lot more to say on each topic (c'mon, I couldn't make the ebook tooooo long). One more thing about the ebook, I'd love to get your opinions on the future of no-code! Answer the same questions our experts answered and when we create a final conclusion piece, your answers will be a part of it! Fill that out here: https://adalo.typeform.com/to/u5.... Also, HUGE shoutout & lots of thanks to all the experts that so willingly shared their time and thoughts on the 'no-code' space. Hearing the passion & insight these folks gave certainly ignites a passion in me to make 'no-code' an even bigger part of our future! Experts include: Wade Foster from Zapier Vlad Magdalin from Webflow Tara Reed from Apps Without Code Ben Tossell from Makerpad Sergio Villasenor from Elliot Jeremy Blalock from Adalo Brian Luersson from Draftbit Emily Lonetto from Voiceflow Max Lind from 8020 Lacey, Ben & Matt from Visual Dev FM Thanks for stopping by today!
@david_adkin Congrats! The site (esp the timeline) is very well done! 💯
great start .. im a low code entrepreneur and The problem i have is that no code seems to fuel freelance / individual innovation desire when enterprises needs this so badly. How much value (time energy and money) is burned by enterprise digital projects when no code provide the same features..I think the Webflows Adalos Bubles should invest in corporate lingo to convince that this is no toy..
Maker
@francoolaami I had never actually thought of it this way in terms of corporate lingo playing a part in the perception that no-code appears like a toy as opposed to something that you can use in a professional setting.
Good job guys we are checking it out so far looks good
Boom! Upvoted!
No code for me as a "Metallurgical Engineer" allows me to model situations fast and come up with solutions today, not next year. But saying No-code puts coders out business is a bit like saying home sewing machines put professional dress designers and fashion factories out of work. Whereas what it really means is that I can produce a crazy idea, and something that fits me, today, and is good enough, for my price and requirements. If it works great, if not, no problem. Once I find the idea works for me, then I may well replace it with a, professionally made item, by a top designer at designer prices and understand and appreciate the difference.