The Expense Calculator

Quickly calculate how much expense claims cost your business

#1 Product of the DayToday
This quick and simple calculator shows you not only the total amount your business spends, but also the hidden costs that come through errors and admin. Try it out for yourself and see just how much expense claims are costing your company.
Patrick Whatman
Patrick Whatman
Maker
Thanks for sharing Kevin! Hi everyone. Hopefully the "how" and "why" for this product are pretty clear: business owners (and especially startup owners) often have no real idea how much their teams spend in an average month. This calculator helps them figure it out. But more importantly (from our perspective), it also highlights all of the hidden costs that come through admin and user error. We're pretty convinced that expense reports are AWFUL, and this calculator helps to make that clear. Anyway, keen to hear your thoughts!
