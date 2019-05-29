The eCommerce Stack by Yaguara

A comprehensive review and ranking of eCommerce tools that help teams with the following categories:
Hello again Product Hunt. We are too excited to share our newest creation: The eCommerce Stack. At Yaguara we work with eCommerce teams every day to help their organization to become more aligned on their company-wide goals and to take more data-driven approaches in their work. Over the years we have been constantly asked what we think about an upcoming tool category, or if should they add more to their toolkit, or if it is time to switch from A to B platform. So we decided to create this resource to highlight the differences in features and performance for everyone out there. These tools are rated on the following: - If they make teams more data-driven - If they operate better with scale - If they provide unique insights - If they play well with others (integration status) Thus the aggregate score gives you the best idea on how a tool can make your team more data-driven, aligned, and efficient. But the best part is we are not going to leave this as a static outdated post like many resources out there on the web. Each month our team will research and update the ratings, in addition to adding several more tools and categories. Please give it a look and let us know what you think. And If you think a tool is missing, feel free to suggest it. Thanks everyone!
