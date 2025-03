This is a launch from MotherDuck See 1 previous launch

The DuckDB Local UI Easily explore local data files with DuckDB Visit Upvote 54

The DuckDB UI makes powerful local data analysis work for everyone with a fast, efficient user experience. You can also sign in to MotherDuck to persist files and tables to a cloud data warehouse crafted for using DuckDB at scale for analytics and sharing data

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more