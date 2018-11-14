The Correspondent is an independent, inclusive, and ad-free movement for unbreaking news. We want to radically change what news is about, how it's made, and how it's paid for.
Rob WijnbergMaker@robwijnberg · Founding editor The Correspondent
Hi Product Hunters, I’m Rob Wijnberg, founding editor of The Correspondent, a movement for unbreaking news. Thanks to @bramk for hunting this! We want to change what news is about, how it’s made, and how it’s funded. Although the headlines that are pushed to our screens all day are called ‘breaking news’, we think we should be calling it ‘broken news’. Because news mostly makes us cynical, divided, and less informed. It promises to tell you "what's going on in the world," but actually does the opposite: it constantly shows you sensational exceptions, but leaves you in the dark about the rule. It scares you with overexposed risks, but blinds you to systematic progress. It transfixes you with depressing problems, but almost never offers you any solutions. This way, the news constantly reinforces all kinds of myths. Not because the news is "fake" or because the media are waging "a conspiracy" to mislead us. No, the news misleads us because it pays more attention to the sensational, exceptional, negative, recent, and incidental, thereby losing sight of the ordinary, usual, positive, historical, and systematic. That's why we're quick to think that most terrorists are Muslims, even though that isn't true. That the world is only getting worse, even though that isn't true. That terrorist attacks pose a greater threat to our well-being than sugar, even though that isn't true. That the financial crisis started in 2008, even though that isn't true. At The Correspondent, we hope to change that by having a different definition of news, a different way of making news and a different way of paying for it. Our platform is based on 10 founding principles, of which the most important are: shifting the focus from the sensation to the foundational, collaborating with our knowledgable readers and no ads. And we’re proud to have the support of a group of over 80 ambassadors, including Nate Silver, Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia), Esther Dyson, Om Malik and Jeff Atwood (Stack Overflow & Discourse). To dig deep into the everyday realities that actually shape our world on a more fundamental level, we use all the expertise of our members. Because we’re convinced that our readers are the biggest source of untapped knowledge that we—journalists—have at our disposal. That’s why our platform is designed to include our members in every facet of our journalistic research. So, this is a great place to ask feedback from knowledgeable ProductHunters as well: what would you do to change the news in something that is insightful and collaborative instead of distracting and divisive?
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
There's a wave of publications (and indie newsletters – something Substack is banking on) focused on subscription-based revenue model to combat some of the issues with ad-based model (clickbait, editorial conflict with advertisers, annoying UX, etc.). The Information has done a great job over the years. Medium has been experimenting with a premium subscription offering for a few years. Of course NYT is leading the charge with ~3M paying subscribers. But how how many subscriptions will consumers actually pay for? Curious to hear your thoughts about this, @robwijnberg.
Rob WijnbergMaker@robwijnberg · Founding editor The Correspondent
@rrhoover Good question, Ryan! I don't have the data at hand to back this up, but from experience I would say: most people don't subscribe to any news outlet at all, and after that most will have one, probably. I think it's a tiny group that has more than one. But: at The Correspondent, we actually make a difference between subscription and membership. In our view, subscribing is: paying money to get a product, and membership is: paying money to join a cause. We try to build a relationship with our readers based on the latter, because we see our readers not just as consumers of our stories, but as contributors of knowledge and experience to those stories as well. Because of this, we hope to get people to join our platform, even if they already have a subscription or two to other news outlets. Does this answer your question? Also, check out membershippuzzle.org for more on this, it's our research project at NYU specifically about these topics.
