Kayla Diaz de Arce
MakerProduct Designer based in Louisiana⚜️
Hey I'm Kayla! I'm a product designer, singer, and world traveler (pre-pandemic). I launched this as part of Gumroad's 14 Day Product Challenge, but I worked on it throughout the whole time I was planning my own wedding last year! I started out using The Knot, but found it frustrating to use. It was great for hosting our wedding website and registry, but managing vendors and invoices and contracts became overwhelming FAST. So I created my own solution! I leveraged Airtable to make The Complete Wedding Planner so I could manage everything in one place! It became so important to know which contracts were signed, how much we owed, and who to pay. This Airtable features wedding management solutions for: 💡 Ideas 👨👩👧👦 Guests 👩🍳 Vendors 💸 Supplies & Costs 🕐 Timelines 🍽 Menu 📸 Photo List 🙏🏼 Thank You List ...And can be customized to fit what you need! The Complete Wedding Planner is perfect for brides/grooms who are planning their own wedding, wedding planners, and dreamers who want to start collecting ideas now. Get The Complete Wedding Planner and start planning your dream wedding today!
