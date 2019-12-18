The Community Industry Awards (CIA's)

Discussion
David Spinks
Maker
We're thrilled to announce the first-ever Community Industry Awards a.k.a The CIA's (pretty cool name right?). We believe that the community industry is about to boom, and more companies are launching communities every day. Despite its growing popularity, community professionals still do incredibly difficult work, and often don't get the recognition they deserve. It's about time community professionals get an awards initiative to celebrate their work, and spotlight the role models for up and coming community professionals to follow. If you know of a great community professional, please nominate them! Nominations are open until January 8th.
