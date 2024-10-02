Launches
Tevy
Ranked #18 for today
Tevy
Connect influencers Instagram posts to your Shopify products
With Tevy, directly connect influencers' Instagram posts to your Shopify products for comment automation, more sales and accurate tracking
Launched in
E-Commerce
Influencer marketing
Affiliate marketing
About this launch
2
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
. Made by
Rohan Rajpal
Royal Tomar
Shiv Sarthak
Featured on October 3rd, 2024.
Tevy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Tevy's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
12
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#52
