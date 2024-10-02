  • Subscribe
    Connect influencers Instagram posts to your Shopify products

    With Tevy, directly connect influencers' Instagram posts to your Shopify products for comment automation, more sales and accurate tracking
    E-Commerce
    Influencer marketing
    Affiliate marketing
    Tevy
    Notion
    Supabase
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Rohan Rajpal
    in E-Commerce, Influencer marketing, Affiliate marketing. Made by
    Rohan Rajpal
    ,
    Royal Tomar
    and
    Shiv Sarthak
    . Featured on October 3rd, 2024.
    Tevy is rated 5/5 by 2 users.
