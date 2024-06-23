Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
TestViper
TestViper
Prefills register/login forms on your razor app
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TestViper is a simple chrome extension that allows you to quickly fill out register/login forms with test data for razor/mvc webapps.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
TestViper
VidAU
Ad
Generate engaging videos in batches within a few minutes
About this launch
TestViper
Accelerate your .NET development with instant form prefills
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
TestViper by
TestViper
was hunted by
Hairun Huang
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Hairun Huang
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
TestViper
is not rated yet. This is TestViper's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report