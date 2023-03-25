Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Testimonial
See Testimonial’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Testimonial Chrome Extension
Testimonial Chrome Extension

Testimonial Chrome Extension

Collect testimonials from anywhere over the Internet

Free Options
Embed
Testimonial Chrome extension allows you to easily collect testimonials from all over the web with just a few clicks: 🚀 PH comments and reviews 🐦 Twitter tweet 🧳 LinkedIn recommendations, posts, and comments ✍️ Any highlighted text 🌁 Any screenshot
Launched in Productivity, Marketing, Community by
Testimonial
Hundrx
Ad
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Testimonial
TestimonialGet Video Testimonials from Your Customers with Ease
12reviews
27
followers
Testimonial Chrome Extension by
Testimonial
was hunted by
Damon Chen
in Productivity, Marketing, Community. Made by
Damon Chen
and
Guillaume Bardet
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Testimonial
is rated 4.7/5 by 12 users. It first launched on December 22nd, 2020.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-