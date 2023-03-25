Products
This is the latest launch from Testimonial
See Testimonial’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Testimonial Chrome Extension
Testimonial Chrome Extension
Collect testimonials from anywhere over the Internet
Visit
Upvote
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Testimonial Chrome extension allows you to easily collect testimonials from all over the web with just a few clicks: 🚀 PH comments and reviews 🐦 Twitter tweet 🧳 LinkedIn recommendations, posts, and comments ✍️ Any highlighted text 🌁 Any screenshot
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Community
by
Testimonial
Hundrx
Supercharge your Twitter experience!
About this launch
Testimonial
Get Video Testimonials from Your Customers with Ease
12
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
Testimonial Chrome Extension by
Testimonial
was hunted by
Damon Chen
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Community
. Made by
Damon Chen
and
Guillaume Bardet
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Testimonial
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on December 22nd, 2020.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
