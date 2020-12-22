Testimonial
Damon Chen
Hey friends, First of all, Merry Christmas to everyone 🎄⛄️ This is another product I made in this crazy year, and I think it will wrap up my 2020. Testimonial is an app to collect video testimonials from your customers. I think the best marketing material is a shoutout from your customer. If you can get a video testimonial, that would be the best of the best!!! With testimonial.to, you just share the link, and your customers can directly record their video testimonials on any device, no login required! Also you will have a single place to manage all testimonials for every product. Some extra perks: ✅ No monthly fee! You buy video credits as you need ✅ New user can get 5 video testimonial credits for free ✅ You can also collect text testimonials. It's free and unlimited For the Product Hunt launch, I am offering a special launch deal 🎁 🥰 $199 for unlimited video testimonials, only 100 seats available (updated in real-time). If you have any question, feel free to reply below or DM me on twitter @damengchen. I will be happy to connect with you! Best, Damon
awesome product Damon! ⚡️ testimonials are helpful ⚡️⚡️ sign testimonials with link to the source are even better ⚡️⚡️⚡️ video testimonials are like testimonials on steroids!!! I've joined testimonial.to already
@bruno_raljic Yaaasss Bruno! You would love to receive video testimonials from your subscribers 😉
Literally the easiest way to collect testimonials for your product 🔥 Great work Damon, another awesome product!
Congrats on the launch! Testimonial as a video. 🥳🙌 great product. Happy holidays! ✌️
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar! Just thought video testimonials are more authentic. Whenever I saw some text ones, I'm always curious, is that from the template? 😅
Looks suuuper slick!! Good luck on the launch man 🚀
@dannypostmaa Thank you sooo much Danny!