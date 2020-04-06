Terrible horrible no good very bad ideas
A newsletter of startup ideas and data to back them up
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Shaan Puri
Maker
Hi producthunt, it's your old pal shaan (user #15 on product hunt, nbd) I'm helping launch this weekly email called Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Ideas. It's full of....well... the name speaks for itself. But that's the funny thing about startup ideas. Some of the best startup ideas start out sounding like terrible ideas. Air Bed & Breakfast?? Getting into strangers cars instead of taxis? Watching other people play video games?? Occasionally, those bad ideas are actually great ideas in disguise. So this is a weekly email, of ideas like those. It's totally free. I just wanted to make something fun for founders, or soon-to-be founders who want to hear ideas that get the wheels turning. Where do the ideas come from? Our local organic farm. These are free-range ideas from a podcast I do with my bud @thesamparr . . It's a pretty good podcast if you're into that kind of thing (it's called My First Million, check it out). We've gotten over 2M downloads in the first 9 months of the podcast! We shoot the shit and brainstorm startup ideas, and I've curated the best ones to share with you all. Normally we like to keep ideas close to the vest. But Sam's got a badass company to run, and I just sold my company to Twitch - so we're just giving them away for free because we have more ideas than time! ok go ahead - AMA!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hi guys, I help run the My First Million podcast! Sometimes it hurts my brain on how many ideas Shaan comes up with so it's better now that you can share in my pain ;). So why not sign up? - it's free - it's 3 half baked but also kinda lowkey good business ideas every week - some you can flat out steal or they can inspire your next big idea / side hustle literally no downside to not signing up so just go do it!
UpvoteShare
Exactly what I needed!! No need to use my own brain anymore Haha
Upvote (1)Share