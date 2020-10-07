discussion
Onno Schwanen
Maker
Co-founder at Tempo
Thanks, @ugmonk for hunting! Hey, Product Hunt community! Roughly a year ago, we launched Tempo on Product Hunt and were blown away by all of your support. Since then, the team has doubled in size - from four to eight – and Tempo has gone through some significant changes that we believe further enforce the app's purpose. With Tempo, we're not trying to push the idea of getting things done quicker. Tempo is designed to help you build healthier email habits and provide a calming space for you to feel in control of your time and your emails. Over the past six months, we hit the drawing board and worked on a redesign that further enforces everything we care about. Now, it's finally time to share Tempo 2! How will Tempo 2 help you? 💌 1. You'll check your inbox less: Tempo bundles new email together and delivers it in batches based on a schedule customized by you. 2. You'll effortlessly sort through your inbox: Make quick decisions on new email, marking everything you need to focus on as To do. 3. You'll never lose track of your important email: By having a separate space for your To dos, replying feels less overwhelming. 4. You'll enjoy writing emails: Focus mode offers a calming writing experience, away from distractions. Thanks everyone for taking the time to check out Tempo 2; it means a lot. We love talking with the community and listening to feedback, so don't be a stranger. Ps. We want to address some of the reluctances, such as: Where's Tempo mobile?: Building a great mobile client is hard. We're still working on it and are excited to share it with you all as soon as possible. But, we're excited to say that it's on its way. Sign up for Tempo mobile alerts: https://airtable.com/shrptvjsomv... Why will Tempo cost $15?: With Tempo being such a niche product, the price point needs to be around the 15$ mark for it to be sustainable. Tempo isn't for everyone, and that's okay. Why only Gmail-compatible?: It's the easiest platform to build the Tempo concept initially. We'll port over to others at some point for sure. Here, you can submit your preferred provider: https://airtable.com/shrlU1jlyuU...
Jeff Sheldon
Hunter
Founder, Ugmonk
I've been using Tempo 2 for a few weeks and am loving it! The minimalist, distraction-free interface actually makes email "feel" more enjoyable to process (sounds crazy, but once you try it you get it). Tempo offers a more mindful approach to email which has helped me to better manage my inbox. Out of all of the email clients I've tried over the years, this is the only one that's stuck for me.
Yalin SolmazFounder, tech enthusiast, ex-YouTube
I've been a fan of Tempo since their 1.x versions, and v2 really fine-tuned the experience. This is what email should be - a tool. All other email clients are built with UX/UI that treat them like a social media product where they're trying to get you to spend as much time in them as possible. Tempo does the opposite. 3 things I love about it in summary: 1. Batched email notifications. No more getting disturbed by incoming emails. It allows you to focus on actual work and go through your emails at preset times as a batch. 2. The minimalist design. The greyscale tones are really soothing and don't distract. 3. Compose & Focus UI: The full screen focused views when you're composing or going through your to-do's (with the side-by-side view) are brilliant.
Jonathan Baker
MakerBrand and Community Manager at Tempo
@filmique Thanks for your really kind words, Yalin!
Marian LucasProduct Designer at Schibsted
Best emailing experience so far! It even is better than Superhuman and the newly released HEY. Carefully built and really solving most of the challenges related to mail.
Jonathan Baker
MakerBrand and Community Manager at Tempo
@produkhelt - Thank you for the kind words, Marian!
Juris KristobansCreator of theemailschool.com.
Hey. This looks awesome! I don't think so it's possible to have a cleaner and more minimalist email experience. Well done!
Jonathan Baker
MakerBrand and Community Manager at Tempo
@jkristobans - Really glad you think so!
