Build global text messaging right in your app

The Telnyx SMS API makes it easy to build enterprise-grade messaging into your own applications. Send texts securely on our private, global IP network, with intelligent features to improve engagement and deliverability and SDKs for easy integration.
We're Launching Our SMS API On Product HuntThe Telnyx SMS API makes it easy to integrate enterprise-grade messaging into applications to help businesses extend their global reach and improve customer engagement. Our team has been working hard to improve all aspects of our SMS service, from building new features to streamline the experience for developers, with better documentation and an easier-to-use API.
Hey 👋 Product Hunters, We're very excited to be launching our SMS API on Product Hunt! When building our API, we wanted to make it easy to integrate global text messaging right in your app. The Telnyx SMS API is now the lowest cost fully-featured solution out there: ✔️ Send texts securely over a private, global IP network ✔️ Improve engagement and deliverability with smart features ✔️ Get numbers in over 60 countries ✔️ Send SMS via long code, short code or toll-free, plus MMS ✔️ Integrate fast with SDKs in Python, Ruby, Node and PHP Try it out for yourself with a free $50 credit using discount code PRODUCTHUNT50 at telnyx.com/sign-up. We also love helping other startups scale — eligible startups can apply for a free $10K credit on our Telnyx for Startups page at telnyx.com/telnyx-for-startups. We'd love to get your feedback and are happy to answer any questions.
