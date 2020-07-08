Discussion
6 Reviews
Ahmed Men
Hunter
Hey there 👋 I'm happy to hunt Teleport today! I first met @antoinetoc as an early user for Lazy. The day we met we ended speaking 2 hours together and I clicked with his vision: we need to reimagine the way we work with our distant colleagues. @samirneddine and @antoinetoc have always believed solving the communication problems in remote team is not about just another communication tool. As an alpha tester of Teleport, I'm excited to tell they are on their way to bring us a universal solution for communication problems in remote teams. Check it out!
Maker
Hi everyone, Thanks for hunting us and for being one of our first users @demtzu ! 🙏 We've been working on Teleport for more than a year and there's no doubt communication is still the #1 problem with remote teams. We spent countless of hours studying remote teams and investigating their problems. We experimented with different ideas and even actual product prototypes. We came to the conclusion that it's not about the tools we use, and there are many good ones. It's about how and when we use it. We believe the lack of context that we usually have in a physical office, is the root of the communication problems. Therefore, instead of creating just another communication tool, we shifted gears toward building an assistant to help us communicating our context with our distant teammates. Our focus for the MVP is on availability level, but it's just a glance of what we could do with Teleport in the future! 🙂 We're looking forward to your feedback! 🙌 Cheers, Antoine
Amazing tool ! Really helped us organize our team's work :D
@leopoldine Thanks a lot! glad you like it :)
@thomas_df Thank you Thomas for the nice comment! And Slack status is only the beginning! 🤘🏻
Beyond the usefulness of the product, which is interesting especially in the current situation, I find the idea funny because it seems very easy to use for everyone! I'll try it on ✌️
@vincent__off Thank you Vincent! Looking forward to your feedback ✌🏻
Love it, really helpful on a daily basis!
@maxime_ferret1 Thanks a lot Maxime!