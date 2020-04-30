Telemedicine Toolkit by JotForm
Now more than ever, managing and treating patients online is vital in giving people the medical care they need without in-person contact. In response to the growing need for telemedicine services, JotForm began offering HIPAA-compliant forms and even created a Coronavirus Responder Program that offers free unlimited HIPAA accounts — but we didn’t stop there. Our millions of users suggested even more ways we could help them help others, resulting in a telemedicine toolkit that’s perfect for healthcare providers switching to virtual care. Whether you need to collect intake forms, consent forms, fee payments, photos, supporting documents, or other types of medical data, you can collect the info you need while staying HIPAA compliant. You can even generate password-protected PDFs for your patients, customize 550+ healthcare form and PDF templates, and more. Most important, thank you for being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re grateful for the work you do to keep others safe and healthy, and hope that our telemedicine toolkit will make it easier for your healthcare practice to connect with patients while keeping a safe distance.
A nice feature that is much more needed these days.
@atillaaliskan Thank you Atilla, we are glad to help!
