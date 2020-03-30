  1. Home
Telegram 6.0

A native messenger for every platform

Biggest update with Folders and More.
Chat Folders and More • Organize chats into Chat Folders if you have too many chats. • Create custom folders with flexible settings, or use default recommendations. • Pin an unlimited number of chats in each folder. • Swipe between folders to easily access all of your chats. • Archive chats to hide them from "All chats". Muted chats will always stay in the Archive. • View detailed statistics about the growth of your large channels and the performance of their posts. • Send 🎲 to any chat to try your luck and get a random number from the animated dice. • Send 🦠, 🤒, 😷, 🤕, 🤧, 🤢, 🤮, 🧼, 💉, 💊 or 🚑 to try out the new animated emoji. More about this update: https://telegram.org/blog/folders P.S. You can access your chats and folders from any computer with desktop.telegram.org
Chat folders is an awesome feature. I'm currently subscribed to 100+ channels and I had to hide them in the "Archieve" section to keep the most interesting channels/conversations visible. Now I've created a dedicated folder for each category (e.g. "Covid-19 updates") and I can actually choose what I want to read.
