Naeem Noor
Maker
Maker
Nostalgia made me do it, really. The products you see on ⏪ TechRewind are mostly the ones I grew up using, feel free to submit the products you want and feedback is appreciated.
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Product Hunt staying strong and steady!
Naeem Noor
Maker
Maker
@jacqvon yes, indeed 😃
hannahhh
Passionate about UX, UI and iXD
This sparks joy 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 Thank you @naeemol for curating this!! Feeling nostalgic once I opened the site :) Awesome!!!
Naeem Noor
Maker
Maker
@humbleuidesigns Thank you Hannah, glad you liked it!
