Tech Stories Tab by Hacker Noon

Human-curated Hacker Noon stories in your new tab.

Hacker Noon’s new tab Chrome Extension makes it easy for you to stay in-the-loop with what’s ~really~ going on in tech today—as told by the hackers building, buying, hodling, founding, and funding our collective futures.
hong duc phan nguyen
firefox please :)
Utsav Jaiswal
No clickbait stories directly served in my browser. Sign me up.
Steven Tey
This is incredible - it's the perfect complement to Noontification! Now I don't even have to open my email to read stories on Hackernoon 😄
David Smooke
Maker
We are excited to work more with the browser to curate great technology stories. The one week beta has been fun, I’ve enjoyed seeing what tech stories Hacker Noon editors curate in my new tab.
