Tech Expert Video Calls

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Smooke
Maker
founder/ceo @hackernoon
Hello, would you like to book a call with technology experts? We started a marketplace for on demand video calls with experts in programming, cryptocurrency, ux remote work, outer space, startups, and futurism. The first 60 top Hacker Noon contributors are live in the marketplace: https://experts.hackernoon.com/ The functions of the Hacker Noon Experts app are search, filter by expertise, sort by price, profile page, write a review, and a big call to action that clicks through to the Superpeer booking and scheduling experience. Writers set their own rate and availability for all video calls. This program is a revenue share with 80% of the earnings going to the writer and 20% going to Hacker Noon, and an additional 3% transaction fee via Superpeer. I built Hacker Noon Experts with a no code tool, Glide, using Google Sheets as the "database." Was fun to learn this no code platform. Then Dane integrated "Book a Call With @ Username" into the Hacker Noon content management system, surfacing the button on the story and profile page. We'll continue to iterate on the design and flow. Here is the list to first group of experts in the marketplace: https://hackernoon.com/book-a-ca... You can also just read Hacker Noon: https://hackernoon.com/tagged and when you find a story where you may want to talk with the writer, consider booking a call. Worth noting, ProductHunt Mentors is also built with in partnership with Superpeer (great minds...). We're looking to be less about mentorship, and more about the exchange of expertise. If interested in becoming a Hacker Noon Expert and receiving leads for paid video calls, please fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/... A human is reviewing each submission and we'll be rolling out invites to expert technologists. I hope you enjoy meeting the person on the other side of the story!
Share
What is its difference from earn.com ?
As always, amazing work David!