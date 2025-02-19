Launches
Teamble AI
This is a launch from Teamble
See 1 previous launch
Teamble AI
Give and get 10X better feedback, unlock your potential
Teamble AI helps give and get 10x better employee feedback throughout the year. Teamble AI unlocks actionable insights from all your HR programs (OKRs, Surveys, 360 Reviews, 1 on 1's)
Slack
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
Teamble
Simple, continuous, and actionable feedback on Slack & Teams
4.91 out of 5.0
Teamble AI by
Teamble
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Slack
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
. Made by
Erbil Yaman
Adam Grant
Ertugrul Gerceker
gokul js
Parse Shyam
Janki Amrutiya
Josif Perovic
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
Teamble
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 60 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2021.