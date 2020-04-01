Team Feedback with Analytics by Matter
Hey there PH! 🎉 Today, we're releasing analytics for your feedback and skills. Now, you can view trends like average rating on a skill, view and revisit past feedback, and see how you're doing over time on a specific skill. 🎨 Filter feedback: revisit, view, and open past feedback in a snap 🍎 Skill score: check out the average rating you have on a skill 📈 Trends: track how you're doing over time, from the moment you start working on a skill to the first feedback you receive 💙 On behalf of the Matter's team, I'd like to thank the Product Hunt community for all the support and feedback you've given us in the past year. We wouldn't be where we are today without your support every step of the way! 💬 If you have any questions or feedback, please comment below. I’ll personally respond to every comment. Brett Founder, Matter
