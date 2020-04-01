Team Feedback by Matter
Brett Hellman
Hey there PH! 🎉 Today, we're releasing analytics for your feedback and skills. Now, you can view trends like average rating on a skill, view and revisit past feedback, and see how you're doing over time on a specific skill. 🎨 Filter feedback: revisit, view, and open past feedback in a snap 🍎 Skill score: check out the average rating you have on a skill 📈 Trends: track how you're doing over time, from the moment you start working on a skill to the first feedback you receive 💙 On behalf of the Matter's team, I'd like to thank the Product Hunt community for all the support and feedback you've given us in the past year. We wouldn't be where we are today without your support every step of the way! 💬 If you have any questions or feedback, please comment below. I’ll personally respond to every comment. Brett Founder, Matter
I've been using Matter since their private beta and can't emphasize enough how impressed I am with what they have created.
@larapet62423011 thank you Lara. Please keep letting us know what we can do to improve the product for you.
Matter is a powerful way to capture actionable feedback. As they continue to evolve, I'm looking forward to seeing the ways they will innovate on how to give constructive critique and praise to colleagues. Pros: Matter helps solicit genuine feedback from people you've worked with. Delightful user experience Free Cons: No team mgmt capabilities No Slack Integration
@amy_horowitz We're working on addressing the items your brought up - it's going to be an exciting year :)
I've been using Matter since their beta and I'm impressed with the product and the team behind it. Can't wait to see what comes next!
@patrickt010 Thanks for the kind words and support! You like many of our beta customers have been an integral part in helping us grow and become more.
Very nice, can't wait to try
@benkoehler4 Thanks Ben. Would love to hear your feedback after you've given Matter a try!