Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
TeachMeHIPAA
TeachMeHIPAA
HIPAA training made simple
Visit
Upvote 11
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A modern and affordable HIPAA training solution for you and your team, with free participation tracking. Instead of 20 year old content and antiquated platforms, we have fresh relevant content at an industry leading price.
Launched in
Medical
Online Learning
Health
by
TeachMeHIPAA
Momento AI
Ad
Create your very own AI clone
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We're always looking to improve our value for customers and would welcome any feature requests."
The makers of TeachMeHIPAA
About this launch
TeachMeHIPAA
HIPAA training made simple
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
TeachMeHIPAA by
TeachMeHIPAA
was hunted by
Alex Bargar
in
Medical
,
Online Learning
,
Health
. Made by
Alex Bargar
and
Nick Ficano
. Featured on August 26th, 2023.
TeachMeHIPAA
is not rated yet. This is TeachMeHIPAA's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report