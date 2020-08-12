Tasks by Reclaim.ai
👋 Hi ProductHunt! 👋 After months of testing, refining, and polishing with hundreds of private beta users, we're finally ready to share Tasks with the world. 🥳 We know that for most busy professionals with crazy calendars and endless meetings, it's impossible to find time during the workweek to get the important stuff done. We built Tasks to solve that problem once and for all. Tasks automatically blocks smart, flexible time on your calendar for anything you want to get done. Unlike other attempts at this solution that we've seen in the past, Tasks doesn't require you to know when you want to get something scheduled: just tell Reclaim when it's due, how much time you need, and we take care of the rest. Want to know more? Here's a quick look: 🗓 Say what you need and when it's due, and Reclaim blocks time automatically 🆓 Tasks stay flexible and free until Reclaim notices your due date approaching 👆 Because Reclaim keeps Tasks flexible, your availability stays open (until it's not) 🤖 Tasks auto-adapt to your schedule, rescheduling and moving as things change 🔄 Integrations with Google Tasks and Slack let you manage your Tasks from anywhere 💬 Create Tasks directly from chat messages and make changes on the fly via Slack ✉️ You can even create Tasks from an email (using our Google Tasks integration)! We envision a world in the not-too-distant future where your entire schedule is automatically managed for you, where the calendar knows what your priorities are, and where you just have to flick a few knobs and tweak a few dials to rethink your workweek. We're still working hard to make that vision a reality, but Tasks brings us one step closer. Since we went into private beta, we've seen nearly 2000 hours of Tasks blocked on people's calendars. We can't wait to hear what you do with it. Finally, a big thanks to @chrismessina for the Hunt 🙏 Have fun crushing your to-do list! 💪 Cheers, The Reclaim Team
I use tasks to declare the things I need to get done. I love how Reclaim leaves flexibility in my schedule, while still making sure I have the time off when needed. It's kind of like magic: it moves things around when your calendar shifts, and it leaves it open for other people until things get too tight. The perfect combination of flexibility and structure!
I love reclaim :) it would be great if this could sync with Things 3 - I’m not sure if they open up with anyone though...
@andrew_mackenzie_ross Henry and I are both Things users as well. We want this. I am pretty sure there is an API, but it requires access through the desktop. So first step is for us to build a desktop app... which we are in fact working on!
I've been looking for an app like this for a long time. It can be hard to protect time for getting tasks done when you calendar looks open, adding tasks as invites manually is a pain since schedules often have to be adjusted for urgent unexpected meetings. I love that reclaim automatically adjusts when tasks can be done and protects my time when I really need to get things done
@colin_goodheart_smithe Thanks Colin! What we also do is manage the task's free/busy time, preserving your availability for other meetings if there is enough slack in your schedule to let you push the work back. But if the due date is approaching, we mark it as busy and get a bit more defensive on your behalf.
