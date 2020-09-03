Tars Chatbot 🔗 Zendesk Chat

discussion
Vinit Agrawal
Maker
HiringCo-Founder at Tars (HelloTars.com)
Hi PH, tl:dr This is an Integration which allows you to have a live chat conversation inside your Tars Chatbot. Powered by Zendesk Chat Platform. Full version: Ever since we started building chatbots four years ago, there's always been one feature that our customers have asked us to add to our product. Live Chat. So far, we have avoided making this feature because we didn't want to build something already perfected by other successful SaaS Companies (Like Zendesk). Seriously, who needs yet another live chat solution🙄 But about a month ago, after some super polite and passive aggressive requests from our sales and customer success teams (who face the brunt of feature requests), we figured out a way to add live chat solution to our product without reinventing the wheel. Rather than build our own live chat solution, we incorporated the already awesome functionality of Zendesk chat in our chatbots. The way it works is that you can set where in the chatbot conversation, the user can request to be connected to a human agent. Usually after they run through an automated flow. At that point, the chatbot connects to your Zendesk account and connect the user with an agent. The agent can manage the conversation from the Zendesk dashboard but the chat continues in the Tars chatbot UI. A simple enough story for a simple enough product right? Not exactly! When we finally built the feature and shared it with our marketing team, they pointed out that this integration isn't only useful for our customers but also for people who use Zendesk chat and can't keep up with the number of queries sent through their Zendesk chat. Viewed in this way, the chatbot serves as a screening system to resolve simple queries before they hit your Zendesk dashboard, thus reducing the load on your support agents! So with that, we present to you a single product with two separate value propositions. Let us know what you think. Cheers, Vinit
Nifty tool to automate repetitive support queries. Good job team-TARS.
@rohith_veerajappa Thanks Rohith!
Love that we can reduce support volume
You can check out a live version of this here https://2xconversions.hellotars.... Click on "chat with Tars team" in the first question.
