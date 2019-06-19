Tars Chatbot Templates

Reviews
Huge collection of use-cases! Something for everyone.
Can't think of at the moment.
We wanted to use bot for our platform, so far i knew only use-case that was lead generation, but after exploring this templates actually realized that bots can serve many other use-cases in our platform as well.Ruchit Patel has used this product for one month.
This is 'the' headstart for poeple who want to implement a chatbot in no time.
None at the moment
Was thinking to implement a chatbot for our website for a long time but found it difficult to implement. These templates are well curated and gave a fair bit if idea of what all can be incorporated that can help us grow.Rachit Ahuja has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Vivek Khandelwal
This reminds me of Hubspot workflow recipes. Given that making a bot is an art, these templates are super helpful. Thanks for putting this together. This is going to be a super handy go to resource for a whole lot of marketing teams - including us and our customers.
@vivekk Thanks for the upvote Vivek. Yes, that's the thought process behind building this product. We have built and curated some of the most high performing chatbot conversation flows and made them available for an easy access for anyone to start using it. We plan to keep adding more templates every week :)
Much easier to use a template to create a chatbot than to start from scratch. Thanks for compiling such an exhaustive list. Do you have a free trial to try this out ?
@kalyanvarmak Thanks for the upvote Kalyan :) Yes, we have 14 Days free trial and you can use use any of the 500+ templates.
Hi everyone, We have been making chatbots for a long long time. So much so that we made a chatbot builder tool back in 2017 It allowed anyone to make their own chatbot, without any coding. But every time we made a new chatbot conversation we asked ourselves. Why are we doing it? And 9 out of 10 times the answer was: To make people talk. Making a great chatbot conversation is not an easy task. It requires an understanding of the industry, customer intent, empathy, how to make the conversation flow, and a Love to talk to people... ... and emojis & Gifs. That's not the end. Once you made a conversation flow, you have to put it to test. Run it live, and bring traffic to those chatbots. And see how the numbers are moving. How many people starting the conversation with the chatbot? How many are responding to the Goal Question (email and phone)? Where are they dropping off in the conversation? Why are they dropping there? etc.. That's why we decided to go on a journey to build the biggest repository of high performing chatbot templates that anyone can use. This is the 2nd stage of that process. Why are we doing this? Because that's what the universe wants us to do. We sincerely hope you take some time to check these out and find them useful. Would love to hear from you guys. Also, We are adding new chatbot templates every week at the rate of 20 CT/Week
@rohitb_9 Thanks for the upvote Rohit. We have a whole section for Automotive Industry here: https://hellotars.com/chatbot-te... This specific template will be useful for you: https://hellotars.com/chatbot-te... And this one too: https://hellotars.com/chatbot-te... Can you explain what you mean by building in bulk?
@vinitagrawal thats awesome! By bulk I meant that if I can run the same chatbot for many clients together