Iba Masood
Tara.ai
Hey PH fam 👋 I'm Iba, co-founder of Tara AI. 6 months ago, we revealed our first version in beta, with support from the community. Today, we're excited to unveil Tara AI for teams, hunted by @katmanalac. Tara AI is the simplest Jira alternative, designed for developers and teams moving rapidly. ⚙️ Fast - with minimal setup: This means built-in views once your Git is synced and 1-click sprints. Running agile should be simple. 🎨 Designed for development teams: The focus of the platform is to help teams ship early and often, with docs, tasks & sprints synced to pull requests & commits. After listening intently to 4,000 teams in our 1.0 beta, here's what's new: - Teams - run parallel sprints in one workspace across pods or teams. - Gitlab sync - you can now sync tasks to Gitlab merge requests with a webhook. - Slack app - receive notifications on what's important. - Github app - 2 clicks to sync and view stale PRs blocking your sprint. - Github task sync - connect a branch and view related commits and PRs automatically. - Revamped home with sprint stats - plus see assigned PRs that need attention - Docs (requirements) re-design - easy formatting, in-line images and tasks in one view. - Task effort - toggle between days, hours or points. - Task commenting - communicate with your team. - Multiple workspaces - split clients or your org between multiple workspaces. - Import - import issues from Github, or tasks from Asana and Trello. And, Tara AI is free for teams and developers. We created Tara to power a paradigm shift in project management, and so our free forever plan has no limits on users, tasks or workspaces. Looking forward, we're working on functionality for teams that provides visibility and predictability in product development. Features may include automation around sprints, access controls and development analytics. This will be part of our premium plan, and is where the AI comes into play. A huge thank you to our beta users and teams - it's been incredible to see their work and the products they've built using Tara in their respective fields of emerging tech, healthcare, education and disruptive R&D. We've been humbled by your efforts and spirit of innovation; it's the fuel for our sprints. Thank you! With gratitude, Iba, Syed and the Tara team
George Allen
As a designer for a tech start-up in the UAE, things can get chaotic. But thanks to Tara Ai, our team was able to keep things on track. It takes a bit of time to getting used to but once you get the hang of it, it makes your work-flow so much easier. Absolutely great product!
Hamza Benzid
Looks great. Can't wait to try it. Good luck
Iba Masood
Tara.ai
@hamza_benzid Thank you! And feel free to share your feedback once you've given it a spin :)
Asjad Alvi
Been closely following the progress of this throughout the beta, can't wait to try out all the new features on my next project! Congrats to the team for the release 🎉
Ivan Reshetov
It's will be very useful for our team stack🤤
