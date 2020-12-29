discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lawrence Tran
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, and thanks for the hunt @katmanalac! We’re @chadwick_swenson & Lawrence, the founders behind Tappity. Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of two brand new features in the app: interactive live classes & Tappity Originals! We all know it’s been a difficult year, especially for families. Two themes kept coming up In our conversations with parents: their kids were struggling to stay engaged on Zoom and parents just don’t have the time to find and evaluate quality stuff for their kids to use at-home. When we were in YCombinator this past summer, we decided to tackle these two problems head-on! With Tappity Live Classes, we’ve created a series of mini-classes 4x a week based on a weekly science theme kids are interested in. For example, we recently wrapped a week about snow! In each class, kids are encouraged to participate, not just watch, by voting on what our teacher should do next, completing activities with them, or answering science trivia. In this format, kids never feel like they’re just watching a video or sitting in a class. Instead, they feel like they’re on a fun playdate with our expert! Tappity Originals is our experimental foray into producing ultra-high quality content for kids. We’ve combined immersive story-telling, high-production quality, and interactivity to create content that pushes the limit of what’s possible in kids edutainment. And unlike Netflix or YouTube, kids get to play an active role and participate in these episodes. We're super excited about this series! If you’re interested in checking these features out, you can download the app for free, where you'll also get at least 30 lessons also for free. Interested in subscribing? We have a special PH link where you can get 33% off: https://app.tappityapp.com/refer... We’d love to hear your feedback and we're here to answer any questions you may have! Lawrence & Chad
Share
So exciting!!!