Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Justin Mitchell
Hunter
Pro
I was lucky enough to try out Tape over a year ago. It's insane how far the product has come and what Jason and the team have achieved. Talking with them, it's clear they have a real vision for where the product is headed and I'm excited about this launch.
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
Hey PH Really excited to share this with the community! For the past year we've been helping mobile marketers drive better results for their mobile messaging campaigns with our mobile-optimized video story platform. As more businesses turn to messaging channels like SMS, they face the challenge of writing a message that's casual enough for the channel yet detailed enough to get their message across. This is where Tape's mobile-optimized video story platform really shines. By adding Tape to your messaging, we help you leverage the power of face-to-face vertical video, which feels like a cross between facetime and instagram stories, within your messaging strategy to build rapport and trust, deliver your message with clarity, and drive towards business results (e.g. book more meetings, drive donations, activate volunteers, and much more). In addition, we capture analytics and offer APIs and webhooks so you can connect us with your CRM to inform the rest of your sales process. And, by the way, this app-like experience is delivered over mobile web with no download necessary. We've finally released a free tier to give more people the chance to leverage our platform. We'd love to hear and incorporate your feedback as we continue to build features and evolve the product! Let me know what you think! -Dave P.S. thank you @jmitch for hunting us!
Upvote (3)Share