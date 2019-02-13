We've created Talk to Ri for techies to help them with English and communication at work 👩💻👨💻 Job interviews, presentations, small talks, integration into the multicultural team and many more .. 👀 And we have a 66% discount for Product Hunt!
Reviews
- Pros:
Cool idea. Will use it to improve my speakingCons:
Would love to have more lessons
I like that it's not just another English learning app. Going trough lessons you get embodied experience in different professional roles and see communication from different perspective. I think it might develop empathy in workspace.Ignat Thorovsky has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Very good! Simple, user-friendly, understandable.Cons:
Maybe, gamification? :)
Nice idea, it's not looks like line an "checklist" app like another ones. Good that you have many specializations, as for marketers it's very helpful. Good luck!Alexandra Leonova has used this product for one day.