Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Talk
Talk
A free video conference app that works in all browsers
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A free, peer-to-peer, open-source video calling for the web. No sign ups. No downloads. Works in all major browsers.
Launched in
Web App
Open Source
GitHub
+1 by
Talk
n8n
Ad
Build complex automations 10x faster, without fighting APIs
About this launch
Talk
A free video conference app that works in all browsers.
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Talk by
Talk
was hunted by
vasanth
in
Web App
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
vasanth
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
Talk
is not rated yet. This is Talk's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report