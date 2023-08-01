Products
Talk

Talk

A free video conference app that works in all browsers

Free
Embed
A free, peer-to-peer, open-source video calling for the web. No sign ups. No downloads. Works in all major browsers.
Launched in
Web App
Open Source
GitHub
 +1 by
Talk
About this launch
Talk
TalkA free video conference app that works in all browsers.
Talk by
Talk
was hunted by
vasanth
in Web App, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
vasanth
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
Talk
is not rated yet. This is Talk's first launch.
