Taler by Shopify

Your social design sandbox. Made by Shopify 🏖

Social design that’s free forever, and perfect for launching your new business, brand, Shopify store or app. Customize hundreds of templates for Instagram Stories, Facebook Covers and YouTube banners. Choose from over 10k photos and a logo to elevate your designs.
Lizzie MacNeill
Maker
Great design should be accessible to everyone, and we wanted to create a forever free social design app for aspiring entrepreneurs. The templates are catered to people hoping to launch a brand, business or a shop and you can use Taler like a sandbox for your digital designs. Taler is in beta with new templates being added each week so let us know if you have requests for styles! Need a free logo too? Check out Hatchful by Shopify.
Ryan Hoover
Love how Shopify continues to expand its offering with distinct products like this. 👍🏼 This makes sense for Shopify to offer to their customers but I'm curious how it connects back to the platform (if at all). I.e. Why would people use this over something like Canva for graphic design?
