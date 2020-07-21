Taler by Shopify

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lizzie MacNeill
Maker
Great design should be accessible to everyone, and we wanted to create a forever free social design app for aspiring entrepreneurs. The templates are catered to people hoping to launch a brand, business or a shop and you can use Taler like a sandbox for your digital designs. Taler is in beta with new templates being added each week so let us know if you have requests for styles! Need a free logo too? Check out Hatchful by Shopify.
Upvote (1)Share