Brayson
Hey Everyone, I’d like to introduce you all to takeabed! The first app that allows anyone to become a travel agent and earn money on peer-to-peer hotel recommendations. With takeabed, all you need to become a travel agent (Independent Contractor) is an account, smartphone (iPhone or Android) and you’re ready to go. Our app is free to download and allows anyone to earn up to 15% commission of the total price you recommend. We also have a paid membership takeabed PLUS that allows you to have access to wholesale rates and up to 30% commission of the total price. As an example, if you recommend a hotel booking that costs $1,500 your earnings would be up to $450. By building takeabed we’re solving multiple problems for both travel end-consumers and anyone looking for a part-time, full-time or side-hustle opportunity. For travel end-consumers, we’re putting the human touch into the booking process that the travel industry is missing. This allows travelers to get a peer-to-peer hotel recommendation from the people who have been the places they want to go to. All while saving them time, money and stress. For stay at home parents, digital nomads, students and anyone looking to work remote we allow them to have an opportunity to make a living while working within their lifestyle. That’s because as a takeabed travel agent you can work from anywhere, anytime and sell to anyone. How Does It Work: - Sign up for Free - Search by Destination or Hotel - Select the Hotel You Want to Recommend - Share a Recommendation via Link. A recommendation can be shared via text, email or social media and opened from any device to book securely. Once your recommendation is booked you earn money. Our team is here to answer any questions you have about takeabed.
