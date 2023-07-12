Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tacnique
Tacnique
The Future of Tech Hiring
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tacnique is an AI-powered tech hiring platform that enables you to outsource your tech interviews and provides access to a pre-evaluated talent pool to enable engineering and hiring managers to make fast and right hiring calls.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Tech
by
Tacnique
Mason
About this launch
Tacnique
The Future of Tech Hiring
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Tacnique by
Tacnique
was hunted by
Sid Patankar
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Maulik Bengali
. Featured on July 13th, 2023.
Tacnique
is not rated yet. This is Tacnique's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report