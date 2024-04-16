Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Tabula
Tabula
Startup analytics, accelerated by AI
Visit
Upvote 46
50% off for Team plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The only AI-powered data tool your startup needs. Centralize data and automate report generation with all your custom metrics. Tabula enables startups to grow their analytics without hiring data engineers.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
by
Tabula
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
About this launch
Tabula
Startup analytics, accelerated by AI
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Tabula by
Tabula
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Anastasia Antonova
,
Alex
and
Eugene Liogky
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
Tabula
is not rated yet. This is Tabula's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report