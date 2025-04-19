Launches
Tabs Magic
Tabs Magic
A visual workspace for your browser tabs
Drowning in tabs? Tabs Magic turns your browser into a visual productivity board. Create columns, group tabs, and set smart reminders. Now on Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
A Chrome Extension Solves Your Cluttered Open Tabs Challenge
5 out of 5.0
Tabs Magic by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Sage Wang
. Featured on May 19th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on October 7th, 2024.