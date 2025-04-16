Launches
Tablextract
Tablextract
Extract tables from anything.
Visit
Upvote 67
Extract tables from anything - PDF, PNG, JPG, screenshot, live photos you name it. Save yourself hours of manual data entry, extract tables with us in less than 3 clicks and export them directly into Excel, CSV or just copy them to your clipboard!
Tablextract by
Tablextract
was hunted by
Tafita
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tafita
. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Tablextract
is not rated yet. This is Tablextract's first launch.