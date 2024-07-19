Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
table
Ranked #9 for today
table
Think personal CRM but AI first
Visit
Upvote 91
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Organize and manage everyone you met to have all connections enriched with their most important information in one central place. Grow your relations with table AI. Your network is your net worth.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
table
Stateful
Ad
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
About this launch
table
Think personal CRM but AI first
0
reviews
92
followers
Follow for updates
table by
table
was hunted by
Michael Sieb
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michael Sieb
and
Maximilian Fleitmann
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
table
is not rated yet. This is table's first launch.
Upvotes
91
Comments
52
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#24
Report