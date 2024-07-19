Launches
Think personal CRM but AI first

Organize and manage everyone you met to have all connections enriched with their most important information in one central place. Grow your relations with table AI. Your network is your net worth.
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
table
table
was hunted by
Michael Sieb
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Michael Sieb
and
Maximilian Fleitmann
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is table's first launch.
91
52
#9
#24