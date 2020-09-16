discussion
Works great. Stops me from being too distracted.
Love the idea! Tried it and did not disappoint! Keep up the good work and it could be something massive!
@xavier_tao you can contact anytime if you want to submit some features ! Very glad you enjoy the extension :)
Hi Hunters, I am Merlin, one of the makers of tabby. Thanks to all of you, who have already supported us and to those of you, who are reading these lines! 👋🏽 I am very pleased today to introduce you to our new project tabby.us! 🔥 We built it to help everyone navigate on their browser without feeling additional fatigue due to an excess of tabs. Let's be a bit more specific. After the pandemic hit us all, we participated in many more online meetings than usual, during which we could clearly see the huge number of tabs displayed by our colleagues. Since our friends also found the number of tabs open to be overwhelming, we decided to share a public survey that collected +250 responses with striking results. We found out that around *45% of people work with more than 20 tabs open*, that *3 out of 4 people often feel overwhelmed with their tabs* and that an excess of tabs could lead to an *insidious fatigue*... Struck by these simple facts and eager to use it as well, we built tabby! 🔥 An AI-based plugin that detects your unnecessary tabs, remove them and gives you the possibility to restore them easily, if needed. You simply have to install it, set your preferences & let it adapt to your habits. You can give it a 24hours try! 😊 The beta-test went really well. We feel fortunate that our testers keep using tabby in their daily life and that some are even sharing it with friends and colleagues. We hope tabby can also help you spend a better day. ✨ Go to our website tabby.us and give it a try! Then please share your feedback with us, so that we can keep improving the tool! That’s the most important for us. 😉 Spoiler: It's our side-project, so it's totally free 🔥
@merlin_laffitte awesome idea Merlin! You can't imagine how badly I needed this...
@astronault_m Haha great, hope you will like it!
Works like a charm! I don't know how I could do without it after only 1 month of using it..