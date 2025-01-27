Launches
TabBoo
TabBoo
Add random jumpscares to sites you're trying to avoid
Upvote 78
You're stuck in an addictive, endless loop, loading the same sites over and over again. Install the extension and let aversive conditioning do the rest.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Funny
About this launch
78
Points
3
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
TabBoo by
was hunted by
Jake Crump
in
Chrome Extensions
Funny
. Made by
unoptimal
. Featured on January 29th, 2025.
TabBoo
is not rated yet. This is TabBoo's first launch.