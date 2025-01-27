Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. TabBoo
TabBoo

TabBoo

Add random jumpscares to sites you're trying to avoid
You're stuck in an addictive, endless loop, loading the same sites over and over again. Install the extension and let aversive conditioning do the rest.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsFunny

Meet the team

TabBoo gallery image
TabBoo gallery image
TabBoo gallery image
About this launch
TabBoo
TabBoo
Add random jumpscares to sites you're trying to avoid
78
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
TabBoo by
TabBoo
was hunted by
Jake Crump
in Chrome Extensions, Funny. Made by
unoptimal
. Featured on January 29th, 2025.
TabBoo
is not rated yet. This is TabBoo's first launch.